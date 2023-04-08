Truck crashes into pedestrians in Kenya, killing 10

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A truck has crashed into pedestrians and motorcycle taxis near western Kenya’s border with Tanzania, killing at least 10 people and injuring 10 others. A local police commander said Saturday’s crash in the town of Migori happened along a major highway when the driver lost control of the brakes. He says an operation to free people trapped under the truck is underway. Two more people were reported to have been knocked across a bridge and into a river. Witnesses told local media outlets that the truck driver had honked the vehicle’s horn repeatedly before the crash. The truck was carrying bags of rice toward the Isebania border town into neighboring Tanzania.

