Iraq, Syria’s Kurdish leader condemn attack on airport

BAGHDAD (AP) — The commander of the main U.S.-backed force in Syria and Iraq’s presidency have condemned what they say was a Turkish attack on an airport in northern Iraq. The U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces confirmed Saturday that its chief commander was at the airport in northern Iraq at the time of the attack. The blast in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region came days after Turkey closed its airspace to flights to and from the airport, citing an alleged increase in Kurdish militant activity threatening flight safety. A representative of the Turkish defense ministry said he had no information about the incident.

