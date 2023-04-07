US to test expedited asylum screenings at Mexico border
By REBECCA SANTANA and ELLIOT SPAGAT
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says migrants entering the country illegally will be screened by asylum officers while in custody under a limited experiment that provides them access to legal counsel. While the new approach will be for a tiny number of migrants next week, officials said Friday said the trial run was part of preparations for the end of a pandemic-related rule on May 11 that has suspended rights to seek asylum for many. If expanded, the new screening could bring major change to how people are processed upon reaching U.S. soil to seek asylum.