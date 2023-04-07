Sorority sister anonymity barred in Wyoming transgender suit

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge has ruled that seven women can’t remain anonymous while they’re suing to challenge the induction of a transgender woman into their sorority at the University of Wyoming. A district judge in Cheyenne has given the seven sorority sisters until April 20 to refile their lawsuit with their real names. They accuse Kappa Kappa Gamma of breaking its own rules in admitting the transgender woman. Sorority officials say the lawsuit has many false allegations. An attorney for the women declined to comment Friday on Johnson’s order. He says he will file a court document responding to it soon.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.