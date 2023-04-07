Russia loses election to three UN bodies over Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia has lost elections to three United Nations bodies, a sign that opposition to its invasion of Ukraine over a year ago remains strong. This week’s votes in the 54-member U.N. Economic and Social Council follow approval of six non-binding resolutions against Russia by the 193-member U.N. General Assembly. In the ECOSOC votes Wednesday, Russia was overwhelmingly defeated by Romania for a seat on the Commission on the Status of Women. It lost to Estonia to be a member of the executive board of the U.N. children’s agency UNICEF. And it was defeated by Armenia and the Czech Republic in secret ballot votes for membership on the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

