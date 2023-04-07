Red Cross confirms contact with Russia about Ukrainian kids

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The International Committee of the Red Cross says it has been in contact with Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, who is suspected of war crimes, as it works for the return of Ukrainian children who were deported to Russia. It was the first confirmation of international intervention to reunite families with children who were forcibly deported. The ICRC was responding to a U.N. briefing by Russian children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova. She says the children were taken for their safety and Moscow was coordinating with international organizations to return them to their families. The U.N. children’s agency UNICEF said it has also been in communication with Russian officials “but has not received feedback on our offer to facilitate reunification processes.”

