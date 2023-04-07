Skip to Content
New this week: Jeremy Renner, Metallica and ‘Cocaine Bear’

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Metallica and Natalie Merchant, Jeremy Renner’s four-part series “Rennervations” debuts on Disney+ only a few months after the actor was badly injured in a snowplow accident and “Cocaine Bear” lumbers onto Peacock. The half-hour critically praised comedy “Single Drunk Female” returns for its second season on Freeform and Katie Holmes directs and stars in “Rare Objects,” an adaptation of a novel by Kathleen Tessaro about a woman with a traumatic past trying to rebuild her life starting with a new job at a New York antique shop.

The Associated Press

