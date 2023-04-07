In Africa’s Okavango, oil drilling disrupts locals, nature

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — In Africa’s Okavango delta, drilling for oil exploration, as well as human-caused climate change leading to more erratic rainfall patterns and water abstraction and diversion for development and commercial agriculture, has altered the landscape that so many people and wildlife species rely on. The delta’s defenders are now hoping to block at least one of those threats — oil exploration. A planned hearing by Namibia’s environment ministry will consider revoking the drilling license of oil and gas firm ReconAfrica. Local communities and environmental groups claimed that land was bulldozed and cut through without their permission. In a statement the company said it is “applying rigorous safety and environmental protection standards” and has held over 700 community consultations.

