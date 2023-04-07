Skip to Content
How Tennessee GOP’s majority used power to expel Democrats

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and PAUL J. WEBER
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The expulsion of two Tennessee Democrats over a gun control protest is an extraordinary showcase of how the levers of single-party power in America’s statehouses can be pulled not only to shut down opponents, but also to punish them. The vote by Republicans to oust state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson went beyond the GOP’s typical ability to steamroll Democrats. The banishment displayed how GOP lawmakers can maximize their parliamentary power behind a commanding majority. Party leaders defended their actions as sending a message that disruptive protests in the Tennessee House would not be tolerated. But the expulsions reverberated far beyond Tennessee, with Democrats in states where they’re similarly outnumbered taking notice.

