Finger cut to keep Celtics’ Brown out for final 2 games

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown says he will miss the final two regular-season games but expects to be ready to go in time for the start of the playoffs after cutting a finger on his shooting hand. Brown told reporters Friday night before a game against Toronto that he cut his hand on some glass Thursday night and had to get five stitches. He was wearing a protective wrap and expects to be restricted for at least the next two days. Marcus Smart (neck spasms) and Malcolm Brogdon (back) also sat out Friday. Boston is locked into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. It hosts Atlanta on Sunday in its regular-season finale.

