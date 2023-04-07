Berlusconi says he believes he’ll recover ‘once again’

ROME (AP) — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi says he believes he will overcome a lung infection caused by chronic leukemia that has hospitalized him in intensive care. Italian daily Il Giornale reported on Friday that the 86-year-old media mogul said in a phone call with the paper’s editor in chief that “it’s hard, but I’ll make it once again.” The three-time premier spent a second night in intensive care at Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital, where his doctors on Thursday signed off on a medical bulletin saying that he has had leukemia “for some time,” but that the cancer of the blood cells is in a “persistent chronic phase.”

