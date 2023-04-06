Utah woman who died in ice climbing accident saved another

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 41-year-old Salt Lake City woman who died in a weekend ice climbing accident is being credited with saving the life of a fellow climber by pushing her out of the way when the ice fractured above them. Meg O’Neill and two others were climbing Raven Falls in northeastern Utah on Sunday when the accident happened. The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office says O’Neill pushed a 21-year-old woman out of the way, an action the office says probably saved the woman’s life. Another climber, a 24-year-old man, fell about 40 feet and was injured. O’Neill’s body was recovered from under two large blocks of ice on Monday evening.

