UN: 3,300 Afghan staff stay home over Taliban ban on women

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says the 3,330 Afghan men and women it employs stayed home for a second day to protest the Taliban’s ban on U.N. female staff working in the country, as it continued to press for the decision to be reversed. The U.N. Security Council held an emergency meeting Thursday on the Taliban’s action and pushed its calls for the ban to be overturned escalated. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric reiterated the U.N.’s insistence that all U.N. staff are needed to deliver life-saving aid to millions, and stressed again that “Afghan women will not be replaced by men.” He also said the U.N. doesn’t want to replace Afghan women with international women, who are not banned from working in the country.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.