UN: 3,300 Afghan staff stay home over Taliban ban on women
By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says the 3,330 Afghan men and women it employs stayed home for a second day to protest the Taliban’s ban on U.N. female staff working in the country, as it continued to press for the decision to be reversed. The U.N. Security Council held an emergency meeting Thursday on the Taliban’s action and pushed its calls for the ban to be overturned escalated. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric reiterated the U.N.’s insistence that all U.N. staff are needed to deliver life-saving aid to millions, and stressed again that “Afghan women will not be replaced by men.” He also said the U.N. doesn’t want to replace Afghan women with international women, who are not banned from working in the country.