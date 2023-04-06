UK criticized for failures in Windrush immigration scandal

LONDON (AP) — A civil rights group is urging U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to follow through on promises made to thousands of people of Caribbean descent who were wrongly targeted as illegal migrants in the so-called Windrush scandal. The Black Equity Organisation submitted a petition Thursday signed by more than 50,000 people denouncing the government’s “painfully slow” response. The groups criticized the decision by Home Secretary Suella Braverman to scrap several recommendations for improvements that her predecessor accepted. The Home Office says it’s committed to righting the wrongs of Windrush and has offered more than 64 million pounds ($80 million) in compensation.

