Two Canadian women arrested upon return from Syria

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A lawyer for two Canadian women who just returned from Syria says they were arrested by Canada’s federal police force. The two are among four Canadian women and 10 children who arrived in Montreal after being freed from prison camps in northeastern Syria. Lawyer Lawrence Greenspon says the women have not been charged criminally, but the prosecution is seeking terrorist peace bonds that would place strict conditions on them. There are many foreign nationals in Syrian camps run by Kurdish forces that reclaimed the war-ravaged region from the extremist Islamic State group.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.