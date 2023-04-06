The Pink Ladies get their origin story in Paramount+ series

The new Paramount+ series “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” is a TV musical about the origin of the gang set before Frenchy, Rizzo and Sandy ever donned their own jackets. The 10-episode “Rise of the Pink Ladies” takes place four years prior to the events of the “Grease” movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. It features original music by Justin Tranter, a producer who has worked with recording artists including Justin Bieber, Imagine Dragons and DNCE. Show creator Annabel Oakes says she hopes to create a “Grease” cinematic universe, much like the MCU, centered around Rydell High. “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” is now streaming.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.