Teenagers in love among 5 lives lost in Missouri tornado

Two teenagers in love. A retiree who would “give you the shirt off his back.” A woman with a fondness for her dog, and pigs. A young man who was the “life of the party.” Those were the lives lost in the early-morning darkness Wednesday when a killer tornado tore through a remote village in a hilly area of southeastern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Thursday that all five victims were either in the same mobile home, or divided between the trailer and a small camper parked next to it. Authorities released the names of those killed in the village of Glenallen, several of whom were related. Another twister killed a man in Kentucky Wednesday night.

By JIM SALTER and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH Associated Press

