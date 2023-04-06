Skip to Content
Oklahoma AG to drop charges against GOP Rep. and his wife

Sean Murphy

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says he plans to drop all criminal charges against a Republican state lawmaker and his wife. State Rep. Terry O’Donnell and his wife were indicted by a grand jury on multiple counts in 2021. O’Donnell was accused of misusing his power as a lawmaker to change state law so his wife could become a tag agent. Both were accused of submitting a fraudulent application to the Oklahoma Tax Commission. Drummond wrote a letter to O’Donnell on Thursday notifying him he planned to drop the charges, saying the former Attorney General referred O’Donnell for investigation “for the purpose of political retribution.”

The Associated Press

