Oklahoma AG to drop charges against GOP Rep. and his wife

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says he plans to drop all criminal charges against a Republican state lawmaker and his wife. State Rep. Terry O’Donnell and his wife were indicted by a grand jury on multiple counts in 2021. O’Donnell was accused of misusing his power as a lawmaker to change state law so his wife could become a tag agent. Both were accused of submitting a fraudulent application to the Oklahoma Tax Commission. Drummond wrote a letter to O’Donnell on Thursday notifying him he planned to drop the charges, saying the former Attorney General referred O’Donnell for investigation “for the purpose of political retribution.”

