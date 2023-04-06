Connecticut gov, Houston mayor trade barbs after Final Four

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s governor is taking heat for calling the city of Houston “butt ugly” after returning from the Final Four. Gov. Ned Lamont traveled to Texas and was on hand Monday night to watch the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team win its fifth NCAA Tournament championship. He made his comments on a Connecticut radio show. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner responded he did not appreciate the governor “throwing shade” at his city. Turner tweeted later Thursday that he talked to Lamont on the phone and the governor apologized. Turner says he accepted the apology and again congratulated UConn.

