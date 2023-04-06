Skip to Content
cnn-us-politics
By
Published 9:52 am

CIA director makes unannounced visit to Saudi Arabia

<i>Graeme Jennings/Pool via Reuters/FILE</i><br/>CIA Director William Burns
REUTERS
Graeme Jennings/Pool via Reuters/FILE
CIA Director William Burns

By Alex Marquardt, CNN

CIA Director William Burns made an unannounced visit to Saudi Arabia earlier this week to meet with intelligence counterparts.

“Director Burns traveled to Saudi Arabia where he met with intelligence counterparts and country leaders on issues of shared interest. The Director reinforced our commitment to intelligence cooperation especially in areas such as counterterrorism,” a US official told CNN.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that Burns expressed frustration with Saudi officials over Riyadh’s recent rapprochement with Iran through a diplomatic deal brokered by China as well as the kingdom’s openings with Syria.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: cnn-us-politics
cnn us politics
KEYT
national
politics
Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content