CIA director makes unannounced visit to Saudi Arabia

CIA Director William Burns made an unannounced visit to Saudi Arabia earlier this week to meet with intelligence counterparts.

“Director Burns traveled to Saudi Arabia where he met with intelligence counterparts and country leaders on issues of shared interest. The Director reinforced our commitment to intelligence cooperation especially in areas such as counterterrorism,” a US official told CNN.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that Burns expressed frustration with Saudi officials over Riyadh’s recent rapprochement with Iran through a diplomatic deal brokered by China as well as the kingdom’s openings with Syria.

