Austria: 35 migrants found in trailer, driver arrested

BERLIN (AP) — Police say 35 migrants were found in the trailer of a truck in southern Austria after the vehicle was damaged and an employee at a repair workshop heard noises from inside. The driver was arrested. The Polish-registered vehicle drove the wrong way out of a highway rest area on Wednesday afternoon, triggering traffic spikes that damaged its tires and caused some of them to catch fire. The truck was taken to a garage for repairs. Several hours after the highway incident, a garage employee noticed noises and voices coming from the sealed trailer, police said. Another employee, using an infrared camera, saw evidence of movement inside the vehicle.

