Arkansas House OKs bill allowing permitless concealed carry

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A bill that would ensure a permit isn’t required to carry a concealed handgun in Arkansas is on its way to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ desk. The bill approved by the majority-Republican House is intended to clear up a decade-old disagreement about the state’s gun laws. Arkansas has already been widely considered by both gun rights and gun control advocates as one of more than two dozen states that doesn’t require a concealed carry permit. Sanders’ office said the Republican governor plans to sign the measure into law. Opponents say they’re worried the new measure will create confusion on where firearms are allowed.

