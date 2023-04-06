9 suspects killed in shootout with South African police

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Authorities in South Africa say nine suspected armed robbers were killed in an early-morning shootout with police. Police Minister Bheki Cele said three other suspects were wounded, including two who are in critical condition in the hospital. Police said the suspects were believed to be responsible for armed heists on vans carrying money in the area and were about to launch another robbery. Police recovered six firearms and explosives at the scene of the shootout.

