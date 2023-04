Police in England have arrested a 12-year-old boy on suspicion of murder in the death of a woman who was struck by a car. South Yorkshire police said the boy was in custody Thursday. A woman in her 60s was dead at the scene of the crash Wednesday night. The boy was found shortly afterward with a knife. Police did not provide names of the victim or the suspect and provided no other details.

