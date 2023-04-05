UEFA president urges tougher action on abuse of players

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says soccer bodies and clubs should do more to tackle racist abuse of players. He says they could push for criminal prosecutions. Ceferin tells the UEFA Congress “maybe it is time to go with harsher measures. Maybe it is time to put some people in court.” UEFA has jurisdiction over its own European competition games. National federations, leagues and clubs are responsible for domestic games. Ceferin says federations and clubs “need to target offenders more effectively whenever a player is subjected to racist, homophobic or sexist insults during UEFA competitions.”

