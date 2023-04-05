Turkey closes airspace to flights using north Iraqi airport

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish Foreign Ministry official says Turkey has closed its airspace to flights to and from an airport in Kurdish-administered northern Iraq. The spokesman said Wednesday that the airspace was closed Monday to flights taking off from and landing at Suleimaniyah International Airport. He cited an alleged increase in Kurdish militant activity threatening flight safety. The decision came weeks after two helicopters crashed in northern Iraq, killing nine Kurdish militants on board. The incident fueled claims that the banned Kurdish militant group PKK was in possession of helicopters. The ministry spokesman says Turkish airspace will remain closed to Suleimaniyah flights until July 3.

