Trump arrest prompts Jesus comparisons: ‘Spiritual warfare’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s most dedicated supporters are comparing the criminal case against him to the persecution of Jesus Christ. Trump’s supporters note his Tuesday arrest and arraignment came during Holy Week, when many Christians commemorate Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection. The timing was enough for many Trump supporters on Trump-friendly social media platforms to predict he’d triumph over the charges and win the presidency again. A media intelligence firm that conducted an online analysis for The Associated Press found comparisons likening Trump to Christ were among the top narratives about the Republican ex-president circulating recently. Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts related to hush money payments made during the 2016 campaign.

