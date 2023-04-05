To counter China, US trade rep seeks closer ties to allies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is pressing its case for a new approach to global trade. It’s arguing that America’s traditional reliance on promoting free trade pacts failed to anticipate China’s brass-knuckled brand of capitalism and the possibility that a major power like Russia would go to war against one of its trading partners. In a speech at American University, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai calls for a strategy of what’s known as “friend-shoring’’ — building up supply chains among allied countries and reducing dependence on geopolitical rivals such as China.

By PAUL WISEMAN and JOSH BOAK The Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.