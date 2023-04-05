Swiss regulators defend rescue of Credit Suisse via UBS deal

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the Swiss financial regulator has defended the rescue of Credit Suisse through a controversial takeover by rival bank UBS as the best solution with least risk of spreading a wider crisis and severe damaging Switzerland’s standing as a financial center. Urban Angehrn, head of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, said the merger “minimized risk of contagion and maximized trust.” He told reporters Wednesday that a possible takeover by the Swiss government or putting Credit Suisse into insolvency proceedings had serious drawbacks. The financial regulator and other Swiss officials orchestrated a $3.25 billion takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS last month after Credit Suisse’s stock plunged and jittery depositors pulled out their money.

By JAMEY KEATEN and DAVID McHUGH Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.