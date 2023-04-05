Outgoing Finnish leader Marin steps down as party leader

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s outgoing prime minister, Sanna Marin, says she will resign as the leader of her Social Democratic Party at the next party congress in the autumn. She said that “now it’s time to get in line again and leave the chairman’s place.” She said she would continue as a lawmaker in Parliament. The Social Democratic Party came in third in Sunday’s election. Finland’s main conservative party claimed victory in an extremely tight three-way race in which right-wing populists took second place.

