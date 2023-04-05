Maryland AG releases report on Catholic Church sex abuse

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland Attorney General’s Office has publicly released a redacted version of an investigative report detailing sex abuse allegations against more than 150 Catholic priests and others associated with the church and examining the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s response. The redacted findings were released Wednesday, marking a significant development in an ongoing legal battle over their release and adding to a growing pile of evidence from parishes across the country as numerous similar revelations have rocked the Catholic Church in recent years. Former Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh launched the probe in 2019 and announced its completion in November.

By LEA SKENE and BRIAN WITTE Associated Press

