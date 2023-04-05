Local realtors discuss latest housing market activity in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local realtors are seeing activity throughout the housing marketing in Sant Barbara.

Seasoned Village Properties realtor David Kim said entry level, single family homes, are still selling very quickly and many times with multiple offers.

"This makes sense because the pool is larger in the entry level than in the higher price point market," said Kim.

Kim is also seeing movement in the ultra high end including Ellen’s purchase of Padaro and sale of Ennisbrook.

"People in this segment of the market are less affected by higher interest rates, inflation, etc.," said Kim.

“So while we are still seeing activity in the market, we are not seeing the same frenzy we saw during the pandemic market, where every home that hit the market would receive 10 plus offers, many offering to waive all contingencies to the sale, and prices escalating up 10~30 percent. Buyers in this market are more selective and calculated," said Kim.

He believes buyers are taking their time when shopping for homes.

When it comes time for them to make their offer, in many cases, they have a decent amount of time for their contingency period.

This often means the buyer can offer at or below asking price with little to no competition.

"It's looking more like they were before the pandemic," said Kim.

“Ultimately our market is still driven by supply and demand. And while the buyer demand has waned, due to higher interest rates, inflation, etc. it still far outweighs the very slim supply of homes we are seeing come on the market. Buyers just don’t feel the urgency to make crazy offers on the first home that hits the market. They can wait for the “right” home," said Kim.



