France to put 3 Syrians on trial for crimes against humanity

PARIS (AP) — The French anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office says France has issued arrest warrants for three high-ranking Syrian intelligence officers. The anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that the Syrian officers are accused of complicity in crimes against humanity in the deaths of a father and son who disappeared a decade ago. In an acknowledgement that the three Syrians were unlikely to be extradited, the prosecutor’s office said a trial in the case could proceed without them, although a date hasn’t been set. The French justice system can take on crimes against humanity cases when French nationality is involved. Two non-governmental organizations identified the victims as Mazzen Dabbagh and his son Patrick, who have both Syrian and French nationality.

