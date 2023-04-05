Defense Department detains guest in hotel training mix-up

BOSTON (AP) — The FBI said participants in a Department of Defense training exercise at a Boston hotel entered the wrong room Tuesday and mistakenly detained a guest instead of the person assigned the role of the person to be detained. The mistake occurred about 10 p.m. with the Boston Division of the FBI assisting the U.S. Department of Defense in conducting the Defense Department exercise. The exercise was meant to simulate a situation that personnel might encounter during an actual event. The FBI said participants were mistakenly sent to the wrong room and detained a person who was not the intended role player.

