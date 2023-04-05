Connecticut woman shot by officer gets $1.1M settlement

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who was seriously injured when a police officer opened fire on her and her boyfriend as they sat in a car unarmed has settled a lawsuit over the shooting for about $1.1 million. Stephanie Washington’s lawsuit says she was struck four times when Hamden officer Devin Eaton fired 13 bullets at the stopped car in New Haven in April 2019. She says she suffered spine and hip-area fractures and other injures. The settlement was first reported Wednesday by the New Haven Register. Eaton and the town of Hamden did not admit liability in the settlement. A prosecutor found the shooting unjustified. Eaton pleaded no contest to assault and was sentenced to probation.

