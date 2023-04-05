Skip to Content
Published 9:00 am

Chicago firefighter critically injured in high-rise blaze

KEYT

CHICAGO (AP) — Three firefighters were injured, one critically, while battling a blaze in a high-rise building on Chicago’s North Side on Wednesday, authorities said.

The blaze was reported before 8 a.m. on the 27th floor of the condo and apartment building in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Fire department video showed flames and smoke pouring from a terrace.

By mid-morning most of the blaze had been extinguished, but crews were still addressing hot spots and smoke.

“The fire is not yet under control,” said Fire Department Director Larry Langford. “We don’t know how it started.”

Langford described one of the firefighters as being in “very critical” condition. Two others were in stable condition.

No residents were reported injured and the person who lives in the burning apartment was able to make it out safely, Langford said.

Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt, 49, died on Tuesday while battling a house fire on the city’s South Side. Authorities said two other firefighters also were injured in that blaze.

The Associated Press

