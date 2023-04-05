As bankruptcy ends, board seeks to boost Puerto Rico economy

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances says it will focus on growing the island’s economy as the U.S. territory emerges from a drawn-out bankruptcy process. The board’s new executive director, Robert Mujica, unveiled a new fiscal plan on Wednesday that will serve as the island’s economic blueprint for the near future. It demands that Puerto Rico overhaul its education, tax and infrastructure sectors and attract more investors by strengthening its fragile power grid and making it easier to do business on an island known for its clunky bureaucracy.

