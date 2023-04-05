Anti-abortion group sues over Minneapolis clinic ordinance

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An anti-abortion group is suing the city of Minneapolis to overturn an ordinance that prohibits the obstruction of entrances and driveways to abortion clinics. The ordinance, enacted in November, was designed to protect patients going to the Planned Parenthood clinic in the Uptown neighborhood from “sidewalk counselors” who would try to dissuade them from getting abortions. Pro-Life Action Ministries and several of its staff members filed the challenge in federal court Wednesday. They argue that it’s an unconstitutional violation of free speech and freedom of religion. Planned Parenthood and Mayor Jacob Frey say they stand by the ordinance.

