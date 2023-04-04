Suspect in attack that killed military blogger to face court

A woman suspected of involvement in a bombing at a St. Petersburg cafe that killed a Russian military blogger is set to face a Moscow court that will set terms for her pre-trial detention. Vladlen Tatarsky, 40, an ardent supporter of the war who filed reports on the fighting from the front lines in Ukraine, was killed Sunday as he led a discussion at the riverside cafe in the historic heart of St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city. Russian authorities described the bombing as an act of terrorism and blamed Ukrainian intelligence agencies for orchestrating the attack. Darya Trepova, a 26-year-old St. Petersburg resident, was arrested on charges of involvement and is set to face a court hearing Tuesday.

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.