Oil drilling in Gulf safer, but concerns linger, report says

A new National Academy of Science study says that 13 years after a massive BP oil spill fouled the Gulf of Mexico, regulators and industry have reduced some risks in deep water exploration in the gulf but some troublesome safety issues persist. Tuesday’s report says that federal inspectors are relatively powerless over contractors on rigs, which are 80% of the workers. The report also worries about the lack of an industrywide safety culture that integrates accident prevention into everyday work. Still, the report cited several actions that have made drilling safer. That includes the creation of a specific federal agency for offshore oil drilling safety, an industrywide safety center and new technology aimed at reducing risk.

