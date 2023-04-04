Officials reach deal to restart northern Iraq oil exports

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — A final agreement has been reached to resume oil exports from Iraq’s northern Kurdish region via a pipeline to Turkey, officials announced Tuesday. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, announced the deal at a press conference in Baghdad. Iraq stopped sending nearly half a million barrels of oil through the pipeline last month after an arbitration process by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) sided with Iraq in a long-standing dispute over the independent export of oil by the Kurdish regional government.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.