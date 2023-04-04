Lawsuit against Favre should be dismissed, attorneys argue

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Attorneys for retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre say the civil lawsuit against him that seeks to recover misspent welfare money in Mississippi’s largest-ever public corruption case should be dismissed. They say the Mississippi Department of Human Services lacks evidence and is attempting to deflect from its own culpability. Favre’s attorneys wrote in court papers filed Monday that there is no basis for the agency’s claims that Favre is responsible for the misspending of millions of federal welfare dollars intended to help low-income Mississippi residents. Prosecutors say the funds were squandered on projects supported by wealthy or well-connected people like Favre. No criminal charges have been brought against the NFL Hall of Famer.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

