Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 1:54 pm

Catan board game creator, Klaus Teuber, dies at 70

KEYT

By The Associated Press

Klaus Teuber, creator of the beloved Catan board game in which players compete to establish settlements on a fictional island, has died after a brief illness, according to a statement from his family. He was 70. The board game, originally called The Settlers of Catan when introduced in 1995 and based on a set of hexagonal tiles, has sold millions of copies and is available in more than 40 languages. It also has spawned dozens of spinoffs and new editions, including electronic versions and hundreds of products related to the game.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content