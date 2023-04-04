Catan board game creator, Klaus Teuber, dies at 70
By The Associated Press
Klaus Teuber, creator of the beloved Catan board game in which players compete to establish settlements on a fictional island, has died after a brief illness, according to a statement from his family. He was 70. The board game, originally called The Settlers of Catan when introduced in 1995 and based on a set of hexagonal tiles, has sold millions of copies and is available in more than 40 languages. It also has spawned dozens of spinoffs and new editions, including electronic versions and hundreds of products related to the game.