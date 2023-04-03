Sunny day Monday with winds throughout the region

Happy Monday! Expect temperatures to be between the 50s and the 60s throughout the region. It is also a perfect day to fly a kite because it is going to be nice and gusty.

We have a Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning alerts that will impact the entire region. For the High Wind Warning, that is in effect now until 5 p.m. Tuesday. The warning impact the mountain areas. Expect Northwest winds between 30 to 40 MPH and gusts up to 60 MPH.

For the Wind Advisory, that affects the Central and South Coasts. In the South Coast, it is in effect from now until 5 a.m. Tuesday. There could be Northwest winds between 20-35 MPH and gusts up to 50 MPH. In the Central Coast, the advisory is in effect between 1 p.m. until 11 p.m. tonight. WE could see Northwest winds between 25-35 MPH and gusts up 60 MPH.

The Central Coast beaches and Ventura County beaches is under a High Surf Advisory from 11 a.m. today until 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. In the Central Coast beaches, there could be 7-10 ft. of breaking waves with dangerous rip currents, and in Ventura County, there could be 4-7 ft. of breaking waves with dangerous rip currents.