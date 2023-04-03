Spiraling housing prices spark worry about Hawaii’s future

WAIANAE, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii housing has been expensive for decades, but only in the last few years have pricey dwellings set off a population decline. Now the problem has grown so acute it’s sparked widespread concern many of Hawaii’s children won’t be able to afford living in their homeland as adults. There’s worry the state will lose the people that give the islands their culture, values and identity. There’s no solid consensus on the way forward, and solutions vary. But Hawaii’s leaders are addressing the crisis with new urgency, while others are creating their own advocacy groups.

