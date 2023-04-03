Russian athletes set to return in taekwondo at world champs

GENEVA (AP) — Russian athletes are set to compete again in taekwondo at next month’s world championships. The decision by World Taekwondo’s ruling council could see Ukraine fulfil a threat by its government to boycott sporting events where athletes from Russia or Belarus are involved. Russia is strong in taekwondo. Its athletes won four medals at the Tokyo Olympics. World Taekwondo leaders discussed the IOC’s advice from last week to let neutral athletes from Russia and Belarus return to competitions ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The taekwondo world championships are scheduled to start on May 29 in Azerbaijan.

