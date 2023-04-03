Reports: Syria says Israel carried out strikes on Damascus

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media says Israel has staged airstrikes on the southern suburbs of the Syrian capital of Damascus causing some material damage. State TV, quoting an unnamed military official, did not mention any casualties, saying there was only material damage after a military post was struck early Tuesday south of the capital. Israel’s shadow war with Iran in Syria intensified over the past days with four strikes on the Damascus area and the central province of Homs killing two Iranian military advisers last week. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years but it rarely acknowledges specific operations.

