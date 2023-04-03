Police: Man in Puerto Rico steals ambulance after accident

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police say that a man who was involved in a car accident in Puerto Rico’s capital fled the scene in an ambulance that had arrived to help him. Authorities say police then pursued him but only found the abandoned ambulance and not the suspect. The accident occurred Monday in San Juan on one of Puerto Rico’s busiest highways. Police Lt. Elvis Zeno told The Associated Press that the suspect had hit another car in a minor fender-bender before fleeing. Zeno said it’s the first time he has heard of such an incident.

