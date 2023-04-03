Oklahoma police: Arrest made in fatal biker gang shootout

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police say a man has been arrested on in connection with a weekend shooting involving rival biker gangs at a bar that left three people dead. A police spokesperson said Monday the 34-year-old man was among three people injured in the shootout. Formal charges had not been filed by Monday afternoon. Police say a fight broke out inside the Whiskey Barrel Saloon on the city’s southwest side. That prompted numerous people to exchange gunfire. Police say more arrests are possible. Killed in the attack were 38-year-old Francisco Tanajara and 29-year-old Eric Oberholtzer. A third victim’s identity wasn’t immediately released pending notification of his family.

