New this week: Brooke Shields, ‘Grease’ prequel and NF album

This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from Michigan rapper NF, a two-part documentary about Brooke Shields on Hulu, and Kathryn Hahn portraying a character inspired by writer Cheryl Strayed in the series “Tiny Beautiful Things.” Netflix will release “Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now,” a documentary that follows the Grammy nominee returning to his Scottish roots and attempting to reconnect with his old life and the family and friends he left behind. And Paramount+’s “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” is a TV musical series that shows the origin of the girl gang before events of the “Grease” movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

